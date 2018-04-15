Philadelphia Eagles player Daryl Worley arrested after being subdued with stun gun, report says

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley was shocked with a stun gun and arrested Sunday morning when he became combative after police found him sleeping in a vehicle blocking a highway, according to a report.

Worley was arrested after police received a 911 call about a vehicle blocking a highway in Philadelphia, according to an NFL Network report.

According to the report, the 23-year-old was found passed out in the vehicle and subdued with a stun gun after he became combative. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The arrest was reported to have taken place at 6 a.m. Sunday.

The location of the arrest was said to have been near the team’s facility.

The Eagles issued a statement saying the team was in the “process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning."

Worley was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Eagles last month for wide receiver Torrey Smith.

He had a previous run-in with the law, back in college when he got into an altercation with a woman outside a nightclub, Philly.com reported. Worley said he was defending his girlfriend.

He pleaded no contest in that case and received a six-month suspended sentence.