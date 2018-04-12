Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

49ers player Reuben Foster accused of attacking girlfriend, rupturing her eardrum

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Reuben Foster was charged after an altercation involving his live-in girlfriend in California.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was charged Thursday after he allegedly dragged his girlfriend by her hair, threw her out of the house and repeatedly punched her, authorities said.

Foster, 24, was charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred on Feb. 11 with his live-in girlfriend, who authorities did not identify. The victim flagged down a stranger’s car driving on Shannon Road in Los Gatos, Calif., and had the driver call 911.

The girlfriend told police she was physically attacked after an argument at the couple’s home.

“The victim told responding sheriff’s deputies and Los Gatos police that Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head 8 to 10 times,” Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office said in a news release.

The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries that included bruises and a ruptured eardrum.

FILE - In this April 28, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers draft pick Reuben Foster answers questions at a news conference in Santa Clara, Calif. Authorities say San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with felony domestic violence after being accused of attacking his girlfriend. The Santa Clara County District Attorney says Foster was charged Thursday, April 12, 2018, and is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day in San Jose. Prosecutors say the 24-year-old Foster attacked his girlfriend in February at their Los Gatos home, leaving her bruised and with a ruptured ear drum. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Police searched Foster’s home and found a Sig Sauer 516 rifle and large capacity magazine, which are both illegal to possess in California.

Foster also faces charges of forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime and possession of an assault weapon.

“Our focus is on holding accountable those who hurt their intimate partners. Our Office handles between four and five thousand domestic violence cases each year. We only hope that this case illuminates the tragic regularity of the rest,” prosecutor Kevin Smith said in a news release.

Foster faces more than 11 years in prison if convicted.

The football player was seen as one of NFL’s most promising young players. He started in all 10 games for the 49ers last year and named NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the month last November.

Foster, however, had another run-in with the law when he was arrested in January for marijuana possession in Alabama, AL.com reported. 

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam