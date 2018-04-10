Former NFL player, coach Marlon McCree accused of crashing into ex-wife

Authorities say former Jacksonville Jaguars safety and assistant coach Marlon McCree was arrested over the weekend following a vehicle chase with his ex-wife and crashing his truck into her SUV.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report says the 41-year-old McCree was arrested Saturday evening on charges of simple assault and aggravated battery.

The report says the ex-wife had filed for a protection order against McCree and went to a police substation Saturday to report past domestic violence incidents.

The ex-wife told police McCree was waiting for her when she left the substation. She says she and her mother tried to drive away, but McCree followed and rammed her vehicle several times. They were able to escape by running several red lights.

McCree was released on bail Sunday. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

McCree and his ex-wife divorced in 2015. They have three children together.

McCree also played for the Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.