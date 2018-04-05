NY Mets' Jose Reyes and his wife thankful to now be US citizens

Jose Reyes was the happiest player in the Mets’ clubhouse Wednesday after the 4-2 win over the Phillies at Citi Field.

Earlier in the day, Reyes and wife Katherine were sworn in as American citizens at the U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

“I passed the test before I went to spring training and I became a citizen today,’’ a beaming Reyes, 34, told The Post in a quiet corner of the clubhouse. “It means a lot. I love this country. I had the opportunity to spend a little time with the judge [Wednesday].… To see all those people there becoming citizens, there were like 200 people sitting there, it was really something special.

“It means a lot for me and my wife,’’ continued Reyes, a four-time All-Star who is a backup infielder on this Mets team and only has had three at-bats so far this season. “It’s been a long time living here. We are Dominican 100 percent, but we live here and we spend so much time here and my daughters they are born here, so they are American. I have to be proud of that too."

Click for more from the NY Post.