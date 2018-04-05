Defending Masters champ Sergio Garcia posts record-tying 13 at 15th hole

Sergio Garcia's hopes of defending his Masters title lasted 14 holes on Thursday afternoon. Then, they sank in the pond in front of the 15th green.

Garcia, who edged Justin Rose in a dramatic playoff last year at Augusta National, came to the par-5 15th at two-over par. His tee shot found the fairway. His second shot landed on the green, but spun off the putting surface, down the slope and into the water.

The Spaniard took a drop and hit four consecutive wedge shots. All of them spun back off the green and into the water. Finally, on his fifth try, Garcia got a shot to stay on the green. He then made the ensuing putt to bring the hole to a merciful end.

The performance was the talk of social media, with one Twitter user comparing him to Roy McAvoy -- Kevin Costner's character in the 1996 movie "Tin Cup." In that film (spoiler alert), McAvoy cards a 12 after repeatedly hitting balls in the water in the final round of the U.S. Open.

Garcia's octuple bogey 13 (yes, octuple bogey 13) matched the highest single-hole score in Masters history. Previous 13s were carded by Tom Weiskopf at No. 12 in 1980 and by Tsuneyuki "Tommy" Nakajima at No. 13 in 1978.

The nightmare 15th led to Garcia carding a nine-over 81, leaving him in a tie for 85th place, a whopping 15 shots behind the 18-hole leader, Jordan Spieth.

No one has won back-to-back Masters since 2002, when Tiger Woods won the third of his four green jackets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.