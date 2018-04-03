Tiger Woods, ex-girlfriend locked in legal battle over non-disclosure agreement, report says

Even as Tiger Woods has built momentum heading into this weekend's Masters Tournament, off-the-green issues involving a former lover may have landed the golf star in the rough again.

Woods and ex-girlfriend Kristin Smith are locked in a legal battle over a non-disclosure agreement Woods made Smith sign after the couple broke up in 2017, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

Woods allegedly cheated on Smith – resulting in the couple breaking up – and gave her money to sign the NDA. But it's not clear if she accepted the deal, according to TMZ Sports.

Smith has reportedly claimed the NDA isn’t enforceable and says Woods is threatening to release embarrassing photos of her if she doesn’t honor the contract.

The four-time Masters winner is playing at the Augusta, Ga., course for the first time since finishing in 17th place in 2015. He has not finished in the top three in the event since 2008.

Woods tied for fifth place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and tied for second at the Valspar Championship last month – by far his best performances in years.