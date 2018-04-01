Loyola-Chicago angry at 'disgusting' Sister Jean potshots

You come at Sister Jean, you best ask forgiveness.

Loyola-Chicago is angry after reports circulated Saturday that in the waning moments of Cinderella’s midnight-striking loss to Michigan in the Final Four, the 98-year-old exited the Alamodome in San Antonio early.

In fact, Jean Dolores Schmidt, the team chaplain, was heading to the tunnel to greet the players as they left the court, as is her custom, according to Bill Behrns, the assistant athletic director for communications at Loyola. Yet when she was pictured on TV being wheeled away, many news services pounced early. And immediately, Twitter was lit up with jokes and criticism, the implication being she had quit on the team before the horn sounded.

“I cannot believe anyone would insinuate she gave up on these kids,” Behrns told USA TODAY Sports by email Sunday. “How utterly disgusting.”

Sister Jean had become the unlikely face of the NCAA Tournament, a witty, scene-stealing nun who inspired a team and captivated a nation. And, like seemingly any universally loved figure, strange detractors arose.

After the miracle-ending loss, she consoled Loyola.

