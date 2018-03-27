Seahawks release QB Trevone Boykin after girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence

The Seattle Seahawks released backup quarterback Trevone Boykin Tuesday, a day after his girlfriend accused him of choking and beating her in Texas last week.

Shabrika Bailey told WFAA-TV that Boykin had broken her jaw during an altercation in Mansfield, southwest of Dallas. Mansfield police told the station that they were investigating Bailey's allegations.

Bailey told the station that she Boykin got into an argument on the evening of March 20 over a text message that he wanted to see on her phone. She claimed Boykin began choking her when she refused to show him the message.

"I remember him choking me and I'm trying to calm him down. And I just couldn't,' Bailey said. And I blacked out. I just couldn't calm him down at all."

"The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely," she added. "And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor."

Boykin, 24, denied the allegations in a statement released Tuesday to NFL Media. He called the allegations false and said he wasn't involved in a physical fight.



"This woman has lied about me and it has cost me my job," he wrote. "I understand the Seahawks decision to release me. The story that was reported casts a bad light on the organization and on me."



Boykin, a star quarterback for Texas Christian University, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2016 NFL season. He appeared in five games that year and completed 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Boykin's agent, Drew Pittman, told the station the allegations are false.

He was arrested in Dallas last year when a vehicle he was in hit seven people on a sidewalk. He was later charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

Bailey told WFAA that Boykin caused the crash when he attacked her while she was behind the wheel.

"He leaned over, attacked me, and choked me unconscious which made the car go into drive to reverse," said Bailey, who told WFAA that she didn't go public at the time to prevent the incident from damaging Boykin's NFL career.

Boykin also was arrested for assaulting a police officer and public intoxication shortly before the 2016 Alamo Bowl following his senior season at TCU. Boykin was suspended for the game, in which the Horned Frogs rallied to defeat Oregon behind backup Bram Kohlhausen.

Boykin pleaded no contest in that incident and was fined $1,500 plus court costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

