Sister Jean says there must be 'limitations' to spend time with Charles Barkley

Loyola Ramblers team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is setting the terms for her “date” with former NBA star Charles Barkley during March Madness.

Barkley earlier said he’d spend time with the nun if the team reached the Final Four round of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, For the Win reported.

Schmidt, whose team is advancing, was asked about a potential meetup.

“We’ll have limitations,” Schmidt said. “I like him when he talks as a sports announcer very much, but I don’t want to see him play on the basketball court.”

“I think he’s retired, so I think you’re safe with that,” broadcaster Lisa Byington commented.

“I know he is,” Schmidt asserted.

“Well maybe we can set something up. Chuck, there’s still hope,” Byington said.

Barkley reacted to Schmidt's remarks back in the studio.

“First of all - listen, it was pretty much 80-20 on me going to the pearly gates the other way, so I’m not to say anything bad about Sister Jean,” he said. “I mean, hey, it's gonna be hard to make up that 80 percent.”

Schmidt prays with players before games and gives them scouting reports the next day. She's served as the team’s chaplain since the early 1990s.

