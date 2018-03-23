NFL star Michael Bennett indicted over injury to paraplegic woman at Super Bowl 51

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was accused Friday in an indictment of rushing onto the field at last year’s Super Bowl and injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic woman working as a security guard, Texas prosecutors said.

A Houston grand jury returned the indictment charging Bennett with shoving past the woman as he tried to get on the field after the game to celebrate with his brother.

Bennett, 32, was charged with a felony count of injury to the elderly. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Bennett was in the stands for the game as a spectator. He was in Houston for Super Bowl 51 to watch his brother, a member of the New England Patriots. The Pats won the game after rallying from a 28-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons.

“NRG Security personnel, including the 66-year-old disabled victim, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance for field access,” the DA’s office said in a news release.

“Instead, he pushed through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team,” according to the release.

Her injuries weren't described in the release.

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month.

The charge against Bennett carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Prosecutors are working with Bennett’s counsel on a surrender date, Fox 26 Houston reported.