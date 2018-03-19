PGA security high ahead of Austin tournament amid bomb attacks

The PGA Tour has sought to ease security concerns ahead of its upcoming tournament in Austin, where police are hunting a serial bomber who has killed two people and injured four others.

The PGA said Monday that it doesn't comment on the specifics of its security measures, but that the safety of players and fans is its top priority. The tour added that its security advisers are collaborating closely with law enforcement.

The Dell Technologies Match Play tournament is scheduled to begin Wednesday at the Austin Country Club on the city's west side. Dozens of the world's top golfers -- including defending Masters champion Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Texas native Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy -- are expected to take part.

"I'm pretty sure the tour has enough security to keep things safe in here. But this is scary what's happening," golfer Jhonattan Vegas told the Associated Press on Monday.

The latest explosion on Sunday evening was triggered by a tripwire and injured two men. The first three attacks used package bombs left on people's doorsteps.

While the first three bombings all occurred east of Interstate 35, a section of town that tends to be more heavily minority and less affluent, Sunday's was west of the highway approximately 10 miles south of the club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.