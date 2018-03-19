Aaron Hernandez struggled with being gay, ex-girlfriend says

Aaron Hernandez is no longer around to explain himself, but figures from his past are trying to separate the fact from the fiction in the life of the former Patriots star and convicted murderer.

In the 11 months since the 27-year-old hanged himself in prison, there have been unconfirmed rumors about the sexuality of the former Pro Bowler, and a new documentary features allegations from strong sources stating he struggled with his orientation.

In Oxygen's "Aaron Hernandez Uncovered," a former girlfriend and one of his attorneys reveal their dealings with Hernandez, both alleging he had suggested he was gay.

Alyssa Anderson, who dated Hernandez while they attended the University of Florida, said they connected again years after splitting, after she heard he was arrested in connection with the murder of semiprofessional football player Odin Lloyd. They communicated through letters, in which Hernandez allegedly opened up to her.

"He admitted to being molested as a kid," Anderson said. "But he never dealt with it. It led to issues in his sexuality."

Anderson alluded to Hernandez having a relationship with a man in college, though she did not speak explicitly.

