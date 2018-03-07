Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

NBA owner Mark Cuban was investigated for sexually assaulting woman in 2011

By Aaron Feis | New York Post
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stands on stage before Cynthia Marshall, new interim CEO of the team, is introduced during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Dallas.

Billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was investigated by police in 2011 after a woman claimed he sexually assaulted her in a Portland, OR bar, a report said late Tuesday.

The woman told cops that Cuban forced his hand down her jeans and penetrated her with his finger as they posed for a photo in April 2011, according to a police report obtained by the Willamette Week.

Cuban was interviewed by Portland cops, and he denied her claim.

Charges were never filed after the District Attorney determined there was insufficient evidence as no witnesses or physical evidence were found.

Cuban also voluntarily underwent and passed a polygraph test administered by a former Miami Police detective, the report said.

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 file photo, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban looks on from the crowd during NBA All-Star Saturday in Los Angeles. The NBA has fined outspoken Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $600,000 for comments about tanking during a podcast with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. Commissioner Adam Silver said the fine was for "public statements detrimental to the NBA." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Cuban was investigated by police in 2011 after a woman claimed he sexually assaulted her in a Portland, OR.  (AP)

The woman told the Willamette Week in a recent interview she still stood by the charges.

“I filed the report because what he did was wrong,” she told the Willamette Week. “I stand behind that report 1,000 percent.”

Through his lawyer, Stephen Houze, Cuban reiterated his denial.

“This incident never happened and her accusations are false,” Houze said.

The bombshell report comes just two weeks after a Sports Illustrated piece alleging rampant sexual misconduct within the Mavericks organization.

