NFL's Aldon Smith posts cryptic photo while being sought by police

Suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith posted a cryptic picture on Instagram while police were searching for him after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Someone called 911 to report a domestic violence incident at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a San Francisco police spokesman said. He added Smith fled the San Francisco home before officers arrived.

Sgt. Michael Andraychak said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Andraychak said investigators are asking for the public's help finding him.

The Mercury News, citing dispatch audio, reported that the alleged victim said Smith bit her wrists and may have fled in a black Range Rover. A San Francisco dispatcher reportedly said that Smith drank two bottles of tequila.

Wtfoh you all are wrong A post shared by Aldon Smith (@aldonsmith) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

Smith reportedly posted a picture of pavement on Instagram with the caption, “Wtfoh you all are wrong.”

The troubled linebacker has been arrested several times on charges of drunken driving, vandalism and illegal possession of assault rifles among other charges since the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in 2011 in the first round. The 49ers released him 2015 after he was arrested and charged with his third drunken driving in four years.

The Raiders signed him in 2015 and he played nine games for them until the NFL suspended him for substance abuse violations. The 28-year-old's application to the NFL commissioner for reinstatement was initially denied in 2016 and is still pending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report