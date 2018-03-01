March Madness 2018 schedule and what to know

Let the “insanity” begin.

March Madness is just around the corner: college athletes from around the country will soon compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament in hopes of being crowned national champions.

Read on for a look at the schedule from the National Collegiate Athletic Association and what to expect over the next few weeks.

What are some important upcoming dates?

March 11

Get ready for Selection Sunday – the day the Division I Men's Basketball Committee officially reveals which 68 teams qualified for the NCAA tournament.

Fans can tune into the March Madness Selection Show on TBS at 6 p.m. ET.

Thirty-six teams will be chosen to fill “at-large berths” to compete from the committee, which ranks all 68 teams and brackets them, the NCAA says. The other 32 teams in the tournament play through automatic bids.

March 13 and 14

“The last four at-large teams on the overall seed list, as well as teams seeded 65 through 68, will be paired to compete in the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday following the announcement of the field,” according to the NCAA.

These games will tip off in Dayton, Ohio. The four winning teams will then advance to the first round of the tournament.

March 15 and 16

Sixty-four teams will compete in first-round games in Boise, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Diego and Wichita in an attempt to advance to the next stage.

March 17 and 18

Thirty-two teams will battle it out in second-round games in the above-mentioned locations.

March 22 and March 23

The remaining teams will compete in the Sweet 16 round, which includes eight regional semifinal games in Alanta, Boston, Los Angeles and Omaha.

March 24 and March 25

Teams in the Elite 8 round will play in regional finals in those same four cities. The four winning teams will head to the next stage.

March 31

The Final Four round consists of two games in San Antonio.

April 2

The remaining two teams will duke it out in San Antonio for the national title.

How can I watch March Madness games?

NCAA says that the national semifinals and national championship will both air on TBS. Other information for March Madness games is expected to be revealed as the "Big Dance" gets closer.

Fans who want to see the action in-person can find game tickets here.

Who won last year?

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs 71-65 in the 2017 championship game.

With the victory, North Carolina won the sixth national title in its basketball program’s illustrious history and head coach Roy Williams won his third championship, surpassing his mentor Dean Smith.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.