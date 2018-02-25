Former NBA agent Dan Fegan killed in car crash

Dan Fegan, at one time an NBA agent for several high-profile players, was killed in an automobile accident in Colorado on Sunday morning, the Denver Post reported.

The 56-year-old was driving an SUV when he was hit by a bus on a highway near Aspen, according to the report. There were two others in the SUV, a 29-year-old woman from California and Fegan’s 5-year-old son, who both were airlifted to a Denver hospital with serious injuries, the report stated. Those on the bus — the driver and one passenger — were not injured.

Fegan had represented standouts such as DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Dwight Howard and Ricky Rubio before controversially and publicly splitting with his agency, Independent Sports & Entertainment, last year, which resulted in a lawsuit.

The agency fired him with cause, alleging he had operated a side agency and was trying to poach clients from Independent Sports & Entertainment. Fegan then filed a suit against ISE President & CEO Hank Ratner asking for at least $30 million, saying Ratner “orchestrated a Machiavellian conspiracy to destroy … Fegan’s reputation and steal his clients.”

Several of Fegan’s former clients took to Twitter as news of his death was being learned.

