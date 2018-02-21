US Winter Olympics 2018 medal winners

From the only triple axel landed by a female American skater at the Olympics to the USA's first men’s single medal in luge at the Games, U.S. athletes are making history in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Athletes from 92 nations are fiercely competing for a chance to stand on those coveted Olympic podiums in Pyeongchang, South Korea. There are 15 different sporting activities and a total of 102 events.

Team USA already has 14 Olympic medals. Here’s a look at the winning Olympians.

Gold

Jamie Anderson, women's snowboard slopestyle

Team USA’s Jamie Anderson took home the gold in the 2018 Winter Games after she performed in less-than-perfect weather conditions.

"I was trying to keep the spirits high, like, 'Let's run it,'" the 27-year-old athlete said, according to the Associated Press. "A handful of the girls were like, 'No, it's not safe,' and things like that. It's not like what we're doing is safe, anyhow."

Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall, women's cross-country skiing

The U.S. women’s cross country team won its first ever medal – and it was gold.

Led by Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall, the women’s team pulled off a huge upset and won the Olympic event, beating out the Swedes and Norwegians.

The women’s historic win comes more than 40 years after Bill Koch won the only other Olympic medal in cross-country skiing – silver.

Red Gerard, men's snowboard slopestyle

The conditions for the men’s snowboard slopestyle were less than ideal, but 17-year-old Red Gerard made it through the swirling winds to capture the United States’ first gold medal of the 2018 Olympics.

Gerard reportedly overslept before his event because he stayed up too late watching Netflix and had to borrow his roommate’s jacket when he couldn’t find his own. Still, Gerard, the underdog, overcame the odds and made it to the top of the podium with a score of 87.16.

Chloe Kim, women's snowboard halfpipe

At 17, Chloe Kim became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal during the Winter Games. Kim dominated two amazing runs on the women’s snowboard halfpipe, earning her the first place spot on the medal podium.

Kim’s Olympic dreams were realized with a special family member cheering her on in person – her South Korean grandmother. Kim’s parents emigrated to the U.S. from South Korea, making her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang all the more special.

Mikaela Shiffrin, women's giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin trailed the competition after her first ride down the slope but powered through her final run to take the top time and win the women's giant slalom, her second career Olympic gold medal.



The 22-year-old won her first gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in the women’s slalom.

Shaun White, men’s snowboard halfpipe

Winning his third Olympic gold medal, snowboarder Shaun White made history in the 2018 Games as he scored America’s 100th Winter Games gold medal.

“The Flying Tomato” is the first American male to win gold in three different Winter Games as well; he won his previous two medals in Turin in 2006 and Vancouver in 2010.

White, 31, had a near perfect score of 97.75 on his final run on the halfpipe. He started off strong on his first run, but fell on his second of three attempts.

Silver

Lauren Gibbs and Elana Meyers Taylor, women's bobsled

Driver Elana Meyers Taylor and brakeman Lauren Gibbs took silver in women's bobsled -- coming in second to Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz.

It was Meyers Taylor's third Olympic medal: she nabbed silver at the 2014 Games in Sochi and bronze at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Jamanka and Buckwitz, her brakeman, finished their four runs in 3 minutes, 22.45 seconds. Meyers Taylor and Gibbs were second in 3:22.52, the 0.07-second margin is the closest between first and second in any Olympic women's bobsled race.

Nick Goepper, men's freestyle skiing slopestyle

Nick Goepper added a silver medal to the bronze he won four years ago in Sochi. Goepper, now 23, fought depression and went to rehab in the wake of those Games, USA Today reported.

"I came to this Olympics wanting a different color, wanting the gold, but coming away with the silver is so thrilling,” he said while speaking to ABC News. "I couldn't be more stoked."

Norwegian skiier Oystein Braaten and Canadian skiier Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won the gold and bronze medals, respectively.

John-Henry Krueger, men's 1,000-meter short-track speedskating

John-Henry Krueger, 22, took silver in the men’s 1,000-meter short-track speedskating event. His win marks the first U.S. speedskating medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Krueger finished second behind Canada's Samuel Girard.

"There were so many thoughts rushing through my head," Krueger said after medaling.

Krueger's win comes four years after he was forced to withdraw from the U.S. Olympic trials because he came down with swine flu.

Chris Mazdzer, men's luge

Coming in second place, Chris Mazdzer, 29, brought home USA luge’s first men’s single medal in history. He’s also the first non-European athlete to win an Olympic medal in the event.

Mazdzer competed in both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, placing outside of the top 10.

Americans have been second in doubles luge twice.

Bronze

Arielle Gold, women's snowboard halfpipe

Despite a dislocated shoulder, Arielle Gold earned the bronze medal for the United States in the women’s snowboard halfpipe competition – joining her teammate Chloe Kim on the podium.

Gold, 21, similarly injured her shoulder ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics, causing her to miss the Sochi games.

Maia and Alex Shibutani, ice dance figure skating

American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani, affectionately known as the Shib Sibs, took home the bronze medal after a near-flawless ice dance free skate, racking up 192.59 points. Canada finished with gold and France with silver.

The Shibutanis squeaked out the bronze finish over teammates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohuse by just five points.

Brita Sigourney, women's freestyle skiing halfpipe

Brita Sigourney entered the Olympics as one of the top-ranked women skiers and was able to edge out teammate Annalisa Drew for the bronze medal in the freestyle halfpipe.

Canada's Cassie Sharpe won the gold, and France's Marie Martinod won the silver.

Lindsey Vonn, women’s downhill skiing

In what was likely her final Olympic downhill run, Lindsey Vonn took home the bronze medal in women’s downhill skiing. The 33-year-old became the oldest female medalist in Alpine skiing at the Winter Games.

"If you think what's happened over the last eight years and what I've been through to get here, I gave it all and to come away with a medal is a dream come true," Vonn, who missed the 2014 Sochi Games after tearing ligaments in her right knee, said. "You've got to put things into perspective. Of course, I'd have loved a gold medal but, honestly, this is amazing and I'm so proud."

Vonn finished third behind Italy’s Sofia Goggia and Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, who took home the gold and silver, respectively.

Team USA, figure skating team event

The United States’ figure skating team won the bronze medal – thanks in part to flawless performances from Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu.

Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics. Rippon landed both of his triple axels.

Siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani also propelled Team USA to the podium with their free dance.

Team USA, women's speedskating team pursuit

Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe, Mia Manganello and Carlijn Schoutens took bronze for women's team pursuit. It was Team USA's first Olympic medal in the event.

Bergsma, Bowe and Manganello defeated Canada to clinch the medal in a B final.

