2018 Olympics

Canadian skier Chris Del Bosco suffers possible pelvis injury after serious crash at Winter Olympics

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Chris Del Bosco was injured in a serious crash that left him with a possible broken pelvis Wednesday.

Canadian skier Chris Del Bosco may have broken his pelvis Wednesday after he lost control in the air during a jump and slammed into the ground, landing on his side.

Del Bosco, who was competing in the final of the men’s ski cross in Pyeongchang, was on his second to last jump when he lost control mid-air. His head whipped back and he landed on his right side on the hard, snow-covered surface.

Canada’s team officials said tests were being conducted to determine how severe the injury is, Reuters reported. Officials believe he suffered a broken pelvis.

The 2011 world champion was on the ground for about 10 minutes as emergency personnel arrived at the scene to take him away. He was seen raising an arm and giving a thumbs up to the cheering crowd.

Del Bosco was already the third skier to be taken off the course during the ski cross final. France’s Terence Tchiknavorian was hospitalized with a suspected fractured shin. Australian skier Christoph Wahrstoetter was also taken off the course in a medical sled due to a concussion, Reuters reported.

Canada’s Brady Lemon won the gold medal in the event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam