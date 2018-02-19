Tim Tebow 'will play in the major leagues,' Mets GM says

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Sunday he believes Tim Tebow will play in the majors.

Alderson made the comments after a workout at the Mets spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla., putting some pressure on the quarterback-turned-outfielder in his second full season as a professional.

“Somebody asked me whether I think he’ll be a major league player at some point,” Alderson said. “I think he will play in the major leagues. That’s my guess. That’s my hope, and to some extent now after a year and a half, a modest expectation.”

Tebow spent all of 2017 in the minor leagues and did not play above Class A Advanced, which is where most of the novice minor league baseball players start out.

Tebow told reporters that he wouldn’t view missing the majors as a failure in his career.

“If that doesn't happen, I won't look back and regret playing baseball because I've already enjoyed it and put so much work into it and been fun,” he said. “There's a difference between what you hope for and what you view as success.”

Tebow spent 2017 between the St. Lucie Mets of the Class A Advanced Florida State League and the Columbia Fireflies of the Class A South Atlantic League. In 126 games between both teams, he had a .226 batting average with eight home runs and 52 RBI.

"For me, it was going into the offseason and knowing what I had to work on. It was my first time playing a baseball season in 12 years since my junior year of high school," Tebow said. "It's hard to fully make changes in a season when you're competing one night, you work on it the next day and you compete the next night. It's hard for those changes to really lock in.”

As for the possibility of making the major league roster come April, Tebow would somehow have to manage to beat out corner outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce for a starting job and Brandon Nimmo for a spot on the Mets’ bench.

