Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mirai Nagasu, of the United States, performs in the ladies single skating free skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Mirai Nagasu, of the United States, performs in the ladies single skating free skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Nagasu became the first female American skater to land the triple axel at the Olympics, and the Americans earned the bronze medal for the team event.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

2018 Olympics

US Winter Olympics 2018 medal winners

By Jennifer Earl, Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
close
The 2018 Winter Olympics games, taking place in PyeongChang, South Korea, kicks off in February. From the mascots to who's competing, here's a look as some facts about the historic sporting event. Video

2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics: Fun facts

The 2018 Winter Olympics games, taking place in PyeongChang, South Korea, kicks off in February. From the mascots to who's competing, here's a look as some facts about the historic sporting event.

From the only triple axel landed by a female American Olympic skater to the first men’s single medal for USA Luge at the Games, U.S. athletes are making history in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Athletes from 92 nations are fiercely competing for a chance to stand on those coveted Olympic podiums in Pyeongchang, South Korea. There are 15 different sporting activities and a total of 102 events.

Team USA already has eight Olympic medals. Here’s a look at the Olympians.

Gold

Jamie Anderson, women's snowboard slopestyle

Medals Ceremony - Snowboarding - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Women's Slopestyle - Medals Plaza - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 12, 2018 - Gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. on the podium. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - DEVEE2C0TN87D

Jamie Anderson won her second Olympic gold medal during the women's snowboard slopestyle event at the 2018 Winter Olympics.  (Reuters/Eric Gaillard)

Team USA’s Jamie Anderson took home the gold in the 2018 Winter Games after she performed in less-than-perfect weather conditions.

"I was trying to keep the spirits high, like, 'Let's run it,'" the 27-year-old athlete said, according to the Associated Press. "A handful of the girls were like, 'No, it's not safe,' and things like that. It's not like what we're doing is safe, anyhow."

Red Gerard, men's snowboard slopestyle

RedÂ Gerard, of the United States, smiles after winning gold in the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Red Gerard, of the United States, smiles after winning gold in the men's slopestyle final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.  (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

The conditions for the men’s snowboard slopestyle were less than ideal, but 17-year-old Red Gerard made it through the swirling winds to capture the United States’ first gold medal of the 2018 Olympics.

Gerard reportedly overslept before his event because he stayed up too late watching Netflix and had to borrow his roommate’s jacket when he couldn’t find his. Still, Gerard, the underdog, overcame the odds and made it to the top of the podium with a score of 87.16.

Chloe Kim, women's snowboard halfpipe

Snowboarding - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Women's Halfpipe Finals - Phoenix Snow Park - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 13, 2018 - Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win. REUTERS/Jorge Silva - DEVEE2D07MRXT

Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates after she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal.  (Reuters/Jorge Silva)

At 17, Chloe Kim became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal during the Winter Games. Kim dominated two amazing runs on the women’s snowboard halfpipe, earning her the first place spot on the medal podium.

Kim’s Olympic dreams were realized with a special family member cheering her on in person – her South Korean grandmother. Kim’s parents emigrated to the U.S. from South Korea, making her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang all the more special.

Shaun White, men’s snowboard halfpipe

Medals Ceremony - Snowboarding - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Men's Halfpipe - Medals Plaza - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 14, 2018 - Gold medallst Shaun White of the U.S. on the podium. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - DEVEE2E0VDI2Q

Gold medallst Shaun White of the U.S. on the podium.  (Reuters/Eric Gaillard)

Winning his third Olympic gold medal, snowboarder Shaun White made history in the 2018 Games as he scored America’s 100th Winter Games gold medal.

“The Flying Tomato” is the first American male to win gold in three different Winter Games as well; he won his previous two medals in Turin in 2006 and Vancouver in 2010.

White, 31, had a near perfect score of 97.75 on his final run on the halfpipe. He started off strong on his first run but fell on his second of three attempts.

Mikaela Shiffrin, women's giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, celebrate her gold medal during the venue ceremony at the Women's Giant Slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, celebrate her gold medal during the venue ceremony at the Women's Giant Slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Mikaela Shiffrin trailed the competition after her first ride down the slope, but powered through her final run to take the top time and win the women's giant slalom, earning her second career Olympic gold medal.

The 22-year-old won her first gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in the women’s slalom.

Silver

John-Henry Krueger, men's 1,000-meter short-track speedskating

John-Henry Krueger of the United States reacts a he crosses the finish line to win a the silver medal in the men's 1000 meters short track speedskating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

John-Henry Krueger took silver in the men's 1,000-meter short-track speedskating event.  (AP)

John-Henry Krueger, 22, took silver in the men’s 1,000-meter short-track speedskating event. His win marks the first U.S. speedskating medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics. 

Krueger finished second behind Canada's Samuel Girard. 

"There were so many thoughts rushing through my head," Krueger said after medaling. 

Krueger's win comes four years after he was forced to withdraw from the U.S. Olympic trials because he came down with swine flu.

Chris Mazdzer, men's luge

Luge  Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics  Mens Singles Competition  Olympic Sliding Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea  February 11, 2018 - Chris Mazdzer of the U.S celebrates second place. REUTERS/Edgar Su - DEVEE2B12ALUR

Olympian Chris Mazdzer made history for Team USA with his second place finish in the men's luge event.  (Reuters/Edgar Su)

Coming in second place, Chris Mazdzer, 29, brought home USA Luge’s first men’s single medal in history. He’s also the first non-European athlete to win an Olympic medal in the event.

Mazdzer competed in both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, placing outside of the top 10.

Americans have been second in doubles twice.

Bronze

Arielle Gold, women's snowboard halfpipe

Snowboarding - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Women's Halfpipe Finals - Phoenix Snow Park - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 13, 2018 - Arielle Gold of the U.S. reacts after her final run. REUTERS/Jorge Silva - DEVEE2D06DLUP

Despite a dislocated shoulder, snowboarder Arielle Gold came in third place in the women's halfpipe snowboard competition in the Winter Games.  (Reuters/Jorge Silva)

Despite a dislocated shoulder, Arielle Gold earned the bronze medal for the United States in the women’s snowboard halfpipe competition – joining her teammate Chloe Kim on the podium.

Gold, 21, similarly injured her shoulder ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics, causing her to miss the Sochi games.

Team USA Figure Skating

Mirai Nagasu of the United States celebrates after her performance in the ladies single skating free skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Mirai Nagasu of the United States celebrates after her performance in the women’s free skate during the team competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She became the first American woman to land the triple axel in the Olympics.  (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The United States’ figure skating team won the bronze medal – thanks in part to flawless performances from Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu.

Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics. Rippon landed both of his triple axels.

Siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani also propelled Team USA to the podium with their free dance. 

Fox News' Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.