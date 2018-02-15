Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2018 Olympics

US figure skating duo dedicates routine to Florida high school shooting victims

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Florida congressman shares his perspective on 'Fox News @ Night' after deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County. Video

Rep. Brian Mast opens up about Florida school shooting

Florida congressman shares his perspective on 'Fox News @ Night' after deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County.

A U.S. Olympic figure skating pair dedicated their routine Wednesday to the victims of the Florida high school shooting.

Alexa Scimeca-Knierim, who skated with Chris Knierim, said in an interview after their performance that the night was more than just about them, according to Time.

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim of the USA react as they wait for their scores to be posted following their performance in the pair figure skating short program in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim of the USA react as they wait for their scores to be posted following their performance in the pair figure skating short program in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.  (AP)

“We wanted to skate for the 17 children that died in the Florida shooting. And today was much more than about us,” she said.

Scimeca-Knierim also said in a tweet that the victims were on her mind.

“May the hearts of those who are mourning the loss of victims in the shooting today be lifted up. You are on my mind and on my heart. God bless you all,” she said.

At least 17 people were killed when Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, police said. Cruz was taken into custody.

The shooting was the 25th deadly shooting at a U.S. elementary, middle or high school since — and including — Columbine in 1999.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.