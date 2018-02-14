How Shaun White, Chloe Kim and Winter Olympics athletes use trampolines to train

Misty 720.

Double Misty 900.

Rodeo 540.

They may sound like football plays, or classic cars, but for snowboarders and skiers, these are the kinds of moves that can earn an athlete a spot on the medal podium in Pyeongchang.

Just Gold-medal winners Shaun White and Chloe Kim.

2018 WINTER OLYMPICS U.S. MEDAL WINNERS

To practice their moves, Winter Olypmic athletes go through their tricks on trampolines. Justin Perry is the Freeride Program Head Coach at the New York Ski Education Foundation. He tells Fox News that winter sports athletes, especially skiers and snowboarders training for slopestyle, halfpipe, and big air, use the trampoline as a crucial training tool.

“Using the trampolines and the help of throw-pads provide a safe environment to practice tricks, get our repetitions up, so that the athletes can gain what we call muscle memory,” Perry explained. "So when it comes time to do these tricks on snow, it’s like second nature.”

Perry took Fox News through some foundational tricks on the trampoline that will be seen throughout the Winter Games. He went through a range of simple moves like flips, to the more complicated Double Misty 900 and Rodeo 540, which add rotations into multi-directional flips.

So the next time you are watching the Winter Olympics or X Games, see if you can pick the moves out as the athletes fly through the air.