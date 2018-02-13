Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2018 Olympics

Shaun White wins US its 100th Winter Olympics gold with epic halfpipe performance

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
  • Snowboarding legend Shaun White made Olympic history Wednesday when he won the U.S. its 100th gold medal in the history of the Winter Games.
    Image 1 of 3

    Snowboarding legend Shaun White made Olympic history Wednesday when he won the U.S. its 100th gold medal in the history of the Winter Games. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

  • Shaun White, of the United States, finishes his run during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
    Image 2 of 3

    Shaun White, of the United States, finishes his run during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

  • Shaun White’s win makes him the first American to win gold in three different Winter Games.
    Image 3 of 3

    Shaun White’s win makes him the first American to win gold in three different Winter Games. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Snowboarding legend Shaun White made Olympic history Wednesday when he won the U.S. its 100th gold medal in the history of the Winter Games.

The big win for the U.S. came during the men’s halfpipe final Wednesday in Pyeongchang, South Korea, adding a gold medal to the previous 13 that Team USA's snowboarding team has won in past Olympic Games.

Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates his gold medal after the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates his gold medal after the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.  (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The "Flying Tomato" was visibly emotional after his winning run, with a mixture of celebratory cheers and tears — even throwing his board in the air — when he saw his score of 97.75 posted.

White’s win makes him the first American male to win gold in three different Winter Games. The snowboarding star, 31, previously won the gold in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe in the Turin Games in 2006, and again in Vancouver in 2010.

Female speedskater Bonnie Blair won gold in the 1988, 1992 and 1994 Games.

Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park.  (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

His gold-winning run on Wednesday was near perfect. Japan's Ayumu Hirano took silver with a score of 95.25, and Australia's Scotty James earned the bronze.

White started off strong with a score of 94.25 in his first run of the halfpipe event, but uncharacteristically fell during his second run.

Gold medal winner Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates after the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Gold medal winner Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates after the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park  (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The U.S. is only the second country to win 100 winter gold medals. Norway as of Wednesday has 121, and Germany trails behind with 92.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.