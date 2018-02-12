US Winter Olympics 2018 medal winners

From the only triple axel landed by a female American Olympic skater to the first men’s single medal for USA Luge at the Games, U.S. athletes are making history in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Athletes from 92 nations are fiercely competing for a chance to stand on those coveted Olympic podiums in Pyeongchang, South Korea. There are 15 different sporting activities and a total of 102 events.

Team USA already has six Olympic medals. Here’s a look at the Olympians.

Gold

Jamie Anderson, women's snowboard slopestyle

Team USA’s Jamie Anderson took home the gold in the 2018 Winter Games after she performed in less-than-perfect weather conditions.

"I was trying to keep the spirits high, like, 'Let's run it,'" the 27-year-old athlete said, according to the Associated Press. "A handful of the girls were like, 'No, it's not safe,' and things like that. It's not like what we're doing is safe, anyhow."

Red Gerard, men's snowboard slopestyle

The conditions for the men’s snowboard slopestyle were less than ideal, but 17-year-old Red Gerard made it through the swirling winds to capture the United States’ first gold medal of the 2018 Olympics.

Gerard reportedly overslept before his event because he stayed up too late watching Netflix and had to borrow his roommate’s jacket when he couldn’t find his. Still, Gerard, the underdog, overcame the odds and made it to the top of the podium with a score of 87.16.

Chloe Kim, women's halfpipe snowboard

At 17, Chloe Kim became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal during the Winter Games. Kim dominated two amazing runs on the women’s halfpipe snowboard, earning her the first place spot on the medal podium.

Kim’s Olympic dreams were realized with a special family member cheering her on in person – her South Korean grandmother. Kim’s parents emigrated to the U.S. from South Korea, making her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang all the more special.

Silver

Chris Mazdzer, men's luge

Coming in second place, Chris Mazdzer, 29, brought home USA Luge’s first men’s single medal in history. He’s also the first non-European athlete to win an Olympic medal in the event.

Mazdzer competed in both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, placing outside of the top 10.

Americans have been second in doubles twice.

Bronze

Arielle Gold, women's halfpipe snowboard

Despite a dislocated shoulder, Arielle Gold earned the bronze medal for the United States in the women’s halfpipe snowboard competition – joining her teammate Chloe Kim on the podium.

Gold, 21, similarly injured her shoulder ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics, causing her to miss the Sochi games.

Team USA Figure Skating

The United States’ figure skating team won the bronze medal – thanks in part to flawless performances from Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu.

Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics. Rippon landed both of his triple axels.

Siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani also propelled Team USA to the podium with their free dance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.