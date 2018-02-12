List of Winter Olympics 2018 medal winners
The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are officially underway -- and every nation is going for the gold.
Athletes across 92 nations are fiercely competing for a chance to stand on those coveted Olympic podiums. There are 15 different sporting activities and a total of 102 events.
The Olympics officially kicked off Friday morning, local time, and medals were handed out starting on Saturday. The competition may have just started, but history is already being made.
On Monday, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu from Montebello, Calif., became the first American woman to ever land a triple axel during a Winter Olympics.
The 24-year-old Team USA skater scored a personal-best: 137.53.
Nagasu was the star of the night, helping the U.S. secure third place overall in the team skate. The Olympic athletes from Russia won silver and Canada took home the gold.
German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier also made history in Pyeongchang.
The 24-year-old won back-to-back gold medals, becoming the first woman to win both the sprint and pursuit at the same Olympic Games.
"It feels really great," Dahlmeier told NBC. "It's amazing. I don't know what to say because I felt really, really tired before the race and also during the race in the first laps. I just tried to stay focused and now I'm here again."
Check here for a complete list of 2018 Olympic medal winners.
Alpine Skiing
Men:
Downhill
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Super-G
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Combined
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Giant Slalom
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Slalom
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
Downhill
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Super-G
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Combined
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Giants Slalom
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Slalom
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Mixed team
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Biathlon
Men:
10km Sprint
Gold: Arnd Peiffer, Germany
Silver: Michal Krcmar, Czech Republic
Bronze: Dominik Windisch, Italy
12.5km Pursuit
Gold: Martin Fourcade, France
Silver: Sebastian Samuelsson, Sweden
Bronze: Benedikt Doll, Germany
15km Mass Start
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
20km Individual
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
4 x 7.5km Relay
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
7.5km Sprint
Gold: Laura Dahlmeier, Germany
Silver: Marte Olsbu, Norway
Bronze: Veronika Vitkova, Czech Republic
10km Pursuit
Gold: Laura Dahlmeier, Germany
Silver: Anastasiya Kuzmina, Slovakia
Bronze: Anais Bescond, France
12.5km Mass Start
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
15km Individual
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
4 x 6.5km Relay
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Mixed Relay
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Bobsled
Men:
Two-man
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Four-man
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
Two-women
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Cross-country Skiing
Men:
1.4km Sprint (Classical)
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Team Sprint (Freestyle)
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
15km Freestyle
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
30km Skiathlon
Gold: Simen Hegstad Krueger, Norway
Silver: Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Norway
Bronze: Hans Christer Holund, Norway
50km Mass Start (Classical)
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
4 x 10km Relay
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
1.2km Sprint (Classical)
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Team Sprint (Freestyle)
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
10km Freestyle
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
15km Skiathlon
Gold: Charlotte Kalla, Sweden
Silver: Marit Bjorgen, Norway
Bronze: Krista Parmakoski, Finland
30km Mass Start (Classical)
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
4 x 5km Relay
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Curling
Men:
Men's tournament
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
Women's Tournament
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Mixed Doubles
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Figure Skating
Men:
Men's Singles
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
Women's Singles
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Pairs
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Ice Dancing:
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Team
Gold: Canada
Silver: Olympic Athletes from Russia
Bronze: United States
Freestyle Skiing
Men:
Aerials
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Halfpipe
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Moguls
Gold: Mikael Kingsbury, Canada
Silver: Matt Graham, Australia
Bronze: Daichi Hara, Japan
Ski Cross
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Slopestyle
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
Aerials
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Halfpipe
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Moguls
Gold: Perrine Laffont, France
Silver: Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canada
Bronze: Yulia Galysheva, Kazakhstan
Ski Cross
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Slopestyle
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Ice Hockey
Men:
Men's tournament
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
Women's tournament
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Luge
Men:
Men's Singles
Gold: David Gleirscher, Austria
Silver: Chris Mazdzer, United States of America
Bronze: Johannes Ludwig, Germany
Women:
Women's Singles
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Doubles
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Team Relay
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Nordic Combined
Individual Gundersen Normal Hill
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Individual Gundersen Large Hill
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Team Gundersen Large Hill
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Skeleton
Men:
Men's Event
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
Women's event
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Ski Jumping
Men:
Normal Hill Individual
Gold: Andreas Wellinger, Germany
Silver: Johann Andre Forfang, Norway
Bronze: Robert Johansson, Norway
Large Hill
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Team
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
Normal Hill
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Snowboarding
Men:
Big Air
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Halfpipe
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Parallel Giant Slalom
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Slopestyle
Gold: Red Gerard, United States of America
Silver: Max Parrot, Canada
Bronze: Mark McMorris, Canada
Snowboard Cross
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
Big Air
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Halfpipe
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Parallel Giant Slalom
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Slopestyle
Gold: Jamie Anderson, United States of America
Silver: Laurie Bloun, Canada
Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi, Finland
Snowboard Cross
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Long-track Speedskating
Men:
500 Meters
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
1,000 Meters
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
1,500 Meters
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
5,000 Meters
Gold: Sven Kramer, Netherlands
Silver: Ted-Jan Bloemen, Canada
Bronze: Sverre Lunde Pedersen, Norway
10,000 Meters
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Team Pursuit
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Mass Start
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
500 Meters
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
1,000 Meters
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
1,500 Meters
Gold: Ireen Wust, Netherlands
Silver: Miho Takagi, Japan
Bronze: Marrit Leenstra, Netherlands
3,000 Meters
Gold: Carlijn Achtereekte, Netherlands
Silver: Ireen Wust, Netherlans
Bronze: Antoinette De Jong, Netherlands
5,000 Meters
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Mass Start
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Team Pursuit
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Short-track Speedskating
Men:
500 Meters
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
1,000 Meters
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
1,500 Meters
Gold: Lim Hyo-jun, Korea
Silver: Sjinkie Knegt, Netherlands
Bronze: Semen Elistratov, Olympic Athlete from Russia
5,000-Meter Relay
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
Women:
500 Meters
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
1,000 Meters
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
1,500 Meters
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze:
3,000-Meter Relay
Gold:
Silver:
Bronze: