Mirai Nagasu makes Olympic history with figure skating triple axel

Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu made history Monday in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as she landed a triple axel during her performance — a feat never performed by an American woman at the Winter Games.

Nagasu, a 24-year-old from Montebello, California, skated first of five women in the women’s free skate during the team competition in the Gangneung Ice Arena.

Nagasu completed a largely flawless routine, which she ended with fist pumps of joy as she got a standing ovation from the crowd. The Team USA skater received a personal-best score of 137.53.

Midori Ito and Mao Asada, both of Japan, also have landed triple axels during the Olympics.

Excited fans and fellow skaters took to social media to cheer on the historic moment for both Nagasu and the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.