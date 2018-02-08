Jimmy Garoppolo signs record deal with 49ers, making him highest paid NFL player despite only playing 7 games

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to a five-year deal making him the highest-paid player in the NFL on average-per-year basis despite only playing seven games.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported the deal that seemed to make Garoppolo the 49ers franchise quarterback. The contract was reportedly worth $137.5 million. NBC Sports Bay Area reported the contract included $74 million in guaranteed cash.

Before Garoppolo’s deal, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was the highest paid player with a $135 million, five-year contract.

Garoppolo, 26, was the backup quarterback for the New England Patriots for three seasons before being traded to the 49ers. He started two games for the Patriots after starting quarterback Tom Brady was suspended for “Deflategate,” the scandal in which Brady was accused of ordering the deflating of footballs during an AFC Championship game.

Garoppolo was believed to be Brady’s successor due to his age but he was reportedly traded to appease the star quarterback.

The deal puts other likely free agents contracts into question including Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.