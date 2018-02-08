2018 Winter Olympic guests include Ivanka Trump, Pence, others

From Vice President Mike Pence to Kim Jong Un's sister, several world leaders and guests will be attending the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The games kick off on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Aside from cheering on the athletes, some Olympic guests will engage in diplomacy efforts. Here’s a look at who is headed to South Korea.

Mike and Karen Pence

Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence will lead the U.S. delegation to the Winter Olympics.

Pence’s presence at the games is meant to reinforce strong U.S. presence on the Korean Peninsula and send a clear message of “American resolve” to the North Korean regime, a White House official told Fox News.

The vice president told reporters he has not specifically requested a meeting with North Korean leaders while in the South but wasn’t opposed to the idea.

Ivanka Trump

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, who serves as an unpaid White House adviser, will lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony at the Olympics, according to the White House.

She is also expected to attend some sporting events while in Pyeongchang, The Hill reported.

Fred Warmbier

Fred Warmbier will attend the Olympic Games as a guest of Vice President Pence. Warmbier is the father of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who died last year after 15 months of imprisonment in North Korea.

He is expected to attend the opening ceremony Friday.

Warmbier and his wife attended President Trump’s State of the Union address as a guest of the White House earlier this year.

Kim Yo Jong

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will represent her country at the Olympics. Kim Yo Jong will also meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

Believed to be around 30 years old, Kim Yo Jong will be the first member of North Korea’s ruling family to visit the South since the end of the Korean War in the 1953. Kim Yong Nam, the ceremonial head of state, will also be part of the delegation.

Analysts speculate that the inclusion of Kim Yo Jong shows her country’s ambition to use the Olympic Games to improve relations with the South.

Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will attend the Olympic opening ceremony – and soon it will be his country’s turn.

In addition to cheering on its athletes, the Japanese delegation will also promote its country ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Olympic-goers can visit the Tokyo 2020 Japan House, which showcases the latest technology, according to Reuters.

While in South Korea, Abe hopes to meet with President Moon Jae-in amid tensions between the two nations, the Japan Times reported.

He’s also urged countries “not to be lured by the charm offensive of North Korea” at the games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.