Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ski Jumping  Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics  Mens Normal Hill Individual Qualifications  Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea  February 8, 2018 - Johann Andre Forfang of Norway competes. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler - DEVEE2811YHGT

The 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony will kick off the Games on Friday.  (Reuters/Dominic Ebenbichler)

2018 Olympics

2018 Winter Olympic guests include Ivanka Trump, Pence, others

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
close
The 2018 Winter Olympics games, taking place in PyeongChang, South Korea, kicks off in February. From the mascots to who's competing, here's a look as some facts about the historic sporting event. Video

2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics: Fun facts

The 2018 Winter Olympics games, taking place in PyeongChang, South Korea, kicks off in February. From the mascots to who's competing, here's a look as some facts about the historic sporting event.

From Vice President Mike Pence to Kim Jong Un's sister, several world leaders and guests will be attending the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The games kick off on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Aside from cheering on the athletes, some Olympic guests will engage in diplomacy efforts. Here’s a look at who is headed to South Korea.

Mike and Karen Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen wave upon their arrival at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool - RC122E444180

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen wave upon their arrival at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.  (Reuters/Ahn Young-joon)

Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence will lead the U.S. delegation to the Winter Olympics.

Pence’s presence at the games is meant to reinforce strong U.S. presence on the Korean Peninsula and send a clear message of “American resolve” to the North Korean regime, a White House official told Fox News.

The vice president told reporters he has not specifically requested a meeting with North Korean leaders while in the South but wasn’t opposed to the idea.

Ivanka Trump

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrives in the Rose Garden prior to the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg - HP1EDBL1GI6Z1

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, is expected to lead the U.S. delegation at the Olympics' closing ceremony.  (Reuters/Jim Bourg)

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, who serves as an unpaid White House adviser, will lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony at the Olympics, according to the White House.

She is also expected to attend some sporting events while in Pyeongchang, The Hill reported.

Fred Warmbier

Fred Warmbier, father of Otto Warmbier, speaks during a news conference in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston - RC1AEB532280

Fred Warmbier, the father of Otto Warmbier, will attend the Olympic Games as Vice President Mike Pence's guest.  (Reuters/Bryan Woolston)

Fred Warmbier will attend the Olympic Games as a guest of Vice President Pence. Warmbier is the father of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who died last year after 15 months of imprisonment in North Korea.

He is expected to attend the opening ceremony Friday.

Warmbier and his wife attended President Trump’s State of the Union address as a guest of the White House earlier this year.

Kim Yo Jong

FILE PHOTO: Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attends an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo - RC1D83E489B0

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will attend the Olympic Games in the South. She will be the first member of North Korea's ruling family to visit the South in about 60 years.  (Reuters/Damir Sagolj)

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will represent her country at the Olympics. Kim Yo Jong will also meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

Believed to be around 30 years old, Kim Yo Jong will be the first member of North Korea’s ruling family to visit the South since the end of the Korean War in the 1953. Kim Yong Nam, the ceremonial head of state, will also be part of the delegation. 

Analysts speculate that the inclusion of Kim Yo Jong shows her country’s ambition to use the Olympic Games to improve relations with the South.

Shinzo Abe

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a speech at an opening of a new session of parliament in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon - RC12D14BBCB0

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to attend the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.  (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will attend the Olympic opening ceremony – and soon it will be his country’s turn.

In addition to cheering on its athletes, the Japanese delegation will also promote its country ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Olympic-goers can visit the Tokyo 2020 Japan House, which showcases the latest technology, according to Reuters.

While in South Korea, Abe hopes to meet with President Moon Jae-in amid tensions between the two nations, the Japan Times reported.

He’s also urged countries “not to be lured by the charm offensive of North Korea” at the games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.