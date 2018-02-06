Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Patriots benched one-time Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler over 'perfect storm of issues': report

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler waits for team photo ahead of Super Bowl XLII.

New England Patriots cornerback, and one-time Super Bowl hero, Malcolm Butler did not play Sunday night in the team’s loss against the Philadelphia Eagles leaving some fans scratching their heads.

Butler, who played in nearly 98 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps during the season, reportedly did not play for what was described as a “perfect storm of issues.”

According to NFL.com, Butler sat because of a sickness he was battling, a tough week of practice leading up to the Super Bowl and a minor team violation.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick defended his decision to reporters after the game, but on Monday elaborated that it was a more complicated issue.

“I appreciate the question, but it would be a much longer discussion,” Belichick said, according to ESPN. “There are a lot of things that go into that. In the end, the final decision is what I said it was.”

Butler was clearly upset after the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“They gave up on me. F---. It is what it is,” Butler said, according to ESPN. “I don't know what it was. I guess I wasn't playing good or they didn't feel comfortable. I don't know. But I could have changed that game.”

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) during the second half of the NFL football Super Bowl 49 in Glendale, Ariz. Butler's interception at the goal line that turned what looked like a likely Seattle repeat title into the fourth championship for Tom Brady and the Patriots three years ago might be the most impactful play of any kind in the Super Bowl when it comes to determining the champion. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Malcolm Butler's interception in Super Bowl 49 sealed the game for the Patriots.  (AP)

Butler became a staple in the Patriots’ secondary after he made the game-ending interception against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Since then, he’s played in every regular season game for the Patriots, recording eight interceptions and 190 tackles.

