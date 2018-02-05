Patriots' Gronkowski to evaluate future after team's Super Bowl loss

New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared to be unsure Sunday night whether he would return to the team next season.

Gronkowski, coming off the Patriots’ 41-33 Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, was asked about his playing future and would not fully commit to another season.

“I don’t know how you heard that,” Gronkowski said after being asked whether a report of his impending retirement was accurate. “But I’m definitely going to look at my future. Sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at.”

Gronkowski had a huge game in the Patriots’ loss. He had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

The tight end’s playing status for the Super Bowl was up in the air for most of the last two weeks, after he suffered a concussion in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gronkowski is under contract through the 2019, according to 24/7 Sports.