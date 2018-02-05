How to watch the 2018 Daytona 500

NASCAR fans, get ready: the Daytona 500 is less than two weeks away.

Drivers will hit the track Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in hopes of winning the 500-mile race.

Read on for what you should know about this year’s competition.

What time is the Daytona 500?

Viewers can tune in Feb. 18, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX to catch the action. If you're not using a TV, you can watch the race using the FOX Sports GO app.

Fans dying to see the Daytona 500 in person can also buy tickets online.

How many laps are there?

"The Great American Race" consists of 200 laps.

Who are some of this year's drivers?

NASCAR star Danica Patrick -- who announced she will retire later this year -- is slated to compete.

Patrick said Friday her vehicle was "wrapped and ready for Daytona!"

Jeffrey Earnhardt -- racer Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s nephew -- will enter the race, too, Yahoo! Sports reported.

DANICA PATRICK'S LAST NASCAR CAR DEBUTS

Who is the grand marshal?

That role is going to be filled by Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Daytona 500 champion. He won in 2004 and 2014.

The 43-year-old will give the famous command for drivers to start their engines, a Daytona International Speedway press release said.

Actor Owen Wilson, who voiced the race car Lightning McQueen in the "Cars" animated movie series, was grand marshal in 2017.