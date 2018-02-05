Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar

How to watch the 2018 Daytona 500

Fox News
The Daytona 500 will take place Feb. 18, 2018. Pictured is 2017 champion Kurt Busch.

The Daytona 500 will take place Feb. 18, 2018. Pictured is 2017 champion Kurt Busch.  (Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

NASCAR fans, get ready: the Daytona 500 is less than two weeks away. 

Drivers will hit the track Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in hopes of winning the 500-mile race. 

Read on for what you should know about this year’s competition.

What time is the Daytona 500? 

Feb 26, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; The field crosses the start finish line during the 2017 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports - 9902068

The Daytona 500 will take place later this month.  (Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

Viewers can tune in Feb. 18, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX to catch the action. If you're not using a TV, you can watch the race using the FOX Sports GO app

Fans dying to see the Daytona 500 in person can also buy tickets online.

How many laps are there? 

"The Great American Race" consists of 200 laps

Who are some of this year's drivers? 

NASCAR star Danica Patrick -- who announced she will retire later this year -- is slated to compete.

Patrick said Friday her vehicle was "wrapped and ready for Daytona!"

Jeffrey Earnhardt -- racer Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s nephew -- will enter the race, too, Yahoo! Sports reported.

DANICA PATRICK'S LAST NASCAR CAR DEBUTS

Who is the grand marshal?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 301 auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Sunday, July 16, 2017.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be the grand marshal for the Daytona 500.  (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

That role is going to be filled by Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Daytona 500 champion. He won in 2004 and 2014. 

The 43-year-old will give the famous command for drivers to start their engines, a Daytona International Speedway press release said. 

Actor Owen Wilson, who voiced the race car Lightning McQueen in the "Cars" animated movie series, was grand marshal in 2017.  