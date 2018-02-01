Super Bowl pep rally held for 'littlest of Eagles fans' at Pennsylvania hospital

Some of the youngest and smallest Philadelphia Eagles fans got together for a baby pep rally on Thursday at a hospital in Pennsylvania, Fox 29 reported.

Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, located about 20 miles north of Philadelphia, held the event and decked out the little ones in Eagles onesies and team-inspired knit baby hats, the outlet said.

“I was making other ones for heart month and when we saw the Eagles win, we thought, we gotta put the little kids into it too,” Dot McHale, who made the hats along with Marie Milcarsky, said.

SUPER BOWL LII: HOW TO WATCH AND WHAT TO KNOW

Families with babies in the NICU and the maternity ward were invited and one of the newborns was just a day old, Fox 29 said.

A woman named Lisa, who helped come up with the idea to hold the rally, told the outlet she had a feeling her team was heading to Super Bowl LII and the hospital wanted “to do something special for the littlest of Eagles fans.”

FOR SUPER BOWL, PHILADELPHIA POLICE WILL USE GEAR OIL TO GREASE POLES, REPORT SAYS

“Well, I knew that we were gonna go to the Super Bowl, I knew it,” Lisa, who also donned an Eagles jersey for the party, said. “And here at Holy Redeemer, we love our Philadelphia Eagles and we love our babies and families so we knew we had to do something special for the littlest of Eagles fans and we’re so happy it worked out and let’s go Eagles!”

But in a crowd of Eagles fans, there was at least one baby donning New England Patriots apparel, Fox 29 said. The Patriots will face off against the Eagles in Minneapolis on Sunday.