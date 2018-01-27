UConn men's basketball team facing NCAA probe over alleged recruitment violations

The University of Connecticut is the subject of yet another NCAA inquiry, this time over potential recruitment violations in its men's basketball program.

Hearst Connecticut Media was first to report the investigation, citing unidentified sources that the probe was related to recruiting.

In a statement released Friday, university President Susan Herbst said the school will cooperate in a “thorough and transparent manner reflective of the model athletic and academic institution we continually strive to be," but would not go into the details of the allegations.

UConn is already complying with another mandated internal review from the NCAA looking into the men’s basketball program that comes on the heels of an FBI investigation into alleged corruption in college basketball over the criminal influence of money between assistant coaches, shoe companies and financial advisers.

The school has retained the law firm Lightfoot, Franklin and White for the internal review, but it will also work on the new inquiry as well. It’s unclear whether the NCAA investigation stemmed from that of the FBI.

A previous inquiry by the NCAA found violations of improper phone calls, text messages and incentives provided by an agent who was a former team manager -- all dating to 2008. It led to then-coach Jim Calhoun being suspended for three games in the 2011-12 season and the school being put on three years of probation.

The current head basketball coach, Kevin Ollie, did not mention the investigation following a win by his team Thursday night over Southern Methodist.

Ollie’s five-year $17.9-million contract can be terminated for "just cause," including NCAA violations.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.