Throwback Thursday: Watch Cowboys legend Larry Allen bench 225lbs forty-three times
If Thursday is chest day for you at the gym, then here is your motivation.
The NFL tweeted an awesome flashback video featuring the time that Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen benched press 225 pounds…forty-three times.
Steaks and weights.
This is 11x Pro Bowler Larry Allen.
Bench-pressing 225 pounds.
FORTY-THREE TIMES.
Grown. Man. Strength. #tbt #ProBowlSkills pic.twitter.com/VXvENZDcrA
— NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2018