Subban gives Seguin the 'green light' to shoot at the All-Star Game

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and captain of the Central Division All-Star team, knows what's best for his team if they want to leave Anaheim this Sunday as champions…

And that is to let Tyler Seguin to SHOOT.

Subban delivered the message Seguin, telling the Dallas Stars forward that he doesn't need to worry about passing on Sunday.

Central Division captain @PKSubban1 has an important message for @tseguinofficial: Don't worry about passing the puck at the 2018 @Honda #NHLAllStar Game -- just score a bunch of goals. pic.twitter.com/52YIwtm6oK — NHL (@NHL) January 24, 2018

Subban and Seguin will be joined by Stars defensemen John Klingberg, Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn, Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal, Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler, Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck and Predators goalie Pekka Rinne in representing the Central Division on Sunday in Anaheim.