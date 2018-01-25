Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL

Saints RB Kamara no match for Drew Brees' son

FoxSports

It took all season, but we might have finally found someone who can stop New Orleans Saints rookie sensation Alvin Kamara.

The Saints running back was slowed down by, of all people, Callen Brees…the son of Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

The team tweeted the fun video on Thursday from the Pro Bowl festivities going on this week in Orlando, Florida.

. @drewbrees son Callen stuffs @A_kamara6 at the goal line #ProBowl #Saints pic.twitter.com/IBrBOqv67t

— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2018