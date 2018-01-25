Saints RB Kamara no match for Drew Brees' son
It took all season, but we might have finally found someone who can stop New Orleans Saints rookie sensation Alvin Kamara.
The Saints running back was slowed down by, of all people, Callen Brees…the son of Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
The team tweeted the fun video on Thursday from the Pro Bowl festivities going on this week in Orlando, Florida.
. @drewbrees son Callen stuffs @A_kamara6 at the goal line #ProBowl #Saints pic.twitter.com/IBrBOqv67t
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2018