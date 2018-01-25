Expand / Collapse search
Saints coach Payton photobombs Panthers team photo at Pro Bowl practice

Everyone in Orlando this week preparing for the Pro Bowl seems to be having a ton of fun…at least that's how it looks on social media.

And one of the best videos to come out was shared by the Carolina Panthers twitter account that showed a certain NFC South rival head coach sneaking into the Panthers team picture.

Well played, Coach Payton.

One thing is not like the other pic.twitter.com/AjyKRqIi8Q

— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 25, 2018