Saints coach Payton photobombs Panthers team photo at Pro Bowl practice
Everyone in Orlando this week preparing for the Pro Bowl seems to be having a ton of fun…at least that's how it looks on social media.
And one of the best videos to come out was shared by the Carolina Panthers twitter account that showed a certain NFC South rival head coach sneaking into the Panthers team picture.
Well played, Coach Payton.
One thing is not like the other pic.twitter.com/AjyKRqIi8Q
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 25, 2018