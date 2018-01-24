Wildcats name offensive coordinator plus two co-coordinators

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State coach Bill Snyder promoted Andre Coleman to offensive coordinator on Wednesday, and made Charlie Dickey and Collin Klein co-coordinators in a revamped coaching staff structure.

Coleman played wide receiver for Snyder in the early 1990s and has tutored the Wildcats' receivers the past five years. He takes over for Dana Dimel, who left to become head coach at UTEP.

Dickey, the Wildcats' offensive line coach, will coordinate the running game while Klein, a former Heisman Trophy finalist, will handle the passing game along with his role as quarterbacks coach.

Snyder sounded unconcerned in a statement that he has essentially three coordinators, pointing out their long histories with the program and "how well these three have worked together."