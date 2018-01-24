Vlad is Rad! Reaction to Guerrero's Hall of Fame induction
Wednesday was one of the biggest days in Vlad Guerrero's life.
The former Angels slugger was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame with 92.9 percent of the vote.
And, as expected, plenty of people wanted to offer their congrats to Vladdy.
But first, the man himself!
To all baseball writers who considered me a Cooperstown member. Thank you!
Repblica Dominicana esto es para todos ustedes. pic.twitter.com/R2w1c1fCwB
— Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 24, 2018
Thank you Baseball. pic.twitter.com/u6sUvlgiNu
— Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 24, 2018
Mi Pueblo de Don Gregorio. Lo logramos!
— Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 24, 2018
I couldnt be more happier to be part of #HOFClass2018 with these guys @RealCJ10 Jim Thome and @THoffman51
My respect, Congratulations!
— Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 24, 2018
The Angels
Be glad for Vlad! @VladGuerrero27 is Cooperstown bound! #VladHOF pic.twitter.com/OTMKVBlJ3Q
— Angels (@Angels) January 24, 2018
Forever immortalized in Cooperstown. #VladHOF pic.twitter.com/MJTIBH4dR6
— Angels (@Angels) January 24, 2018
FSW
Proud son of | @Angels legend | Former AL MVP! MVP! | And now, a HALL OF FAMER Congrats to Vladimir Guerrero on his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame! @VladGuerrero27 @MLBonFOX @BaseballHall pic.twitter.com/99NDVqGtkT
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 24, 2018
Another round of applause for our pal Vlad Guerrero, who's bound for Cooperstown! But now, step into a time machine & watch Part I of our #BeforeTheBigs feature on @VladGuerrero27 from 2006. Parts 2-4 https://t.co/aifl8OaysP @MLBonFOX @Angels pic.twitter.com/O3u857HwPa
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 24, 2018
Congrats to @VladGuerrero27 on getting the CALL! #HOF2018 #BigDaddy #MLB @Angels pic.twitter.com/CIhZgVQYCf
— Mark Gubicza (@Markgubicza) January 24, 2018
VLAD! Hall of Famer! pic.twitter.com/JpMdmStGBu
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 24, 2018