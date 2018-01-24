Vlad is Rad! Reaction to Guerrero's Hall of Fame induction

Wednesday was one of the biggest days in Vlad Guerrero's life.

The former Angels slugger was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame with 92.9 percent of the vote.

And, as expected, plenty of people wanted to offer their congrats to Vladdy.

But first, the man himself!

To all baseball writers who considered me a Cooperstown member. Thank you!

Repblica Dominicana esto es para todos ustedes. pic.twitter.com/R2w1c1fCwB — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 24, 2018

Mi Pueblo de Don Gregorio. Lo logramos! — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 24, 2018

I couldnt be more happier to be part of #HOFClass2018 with these guys @RealCJ10 Jim Thome and @THoffman51

My respect, Congratulations! — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 24, 2018

The Angels

FSW

Proud son of | @Angels legend | Former AL MVP! MVP! | And now, a HALL OF FAMER Congrats to Vladimir Guerrero on his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame! @VladGuerrero27 @MLBonFOX @BaseballHall pic.twitter.com/99NDVqGtkT — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 24, 2018