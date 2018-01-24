Trevor Time! Hoffman will be next Padre inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO -- Sports fans across San Diego can celebrate for the next six months as one of its own will be honored with one of baseball's highest honors.

On Wednesday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced that San Diego Padres pitcher Trevor Hoffman will be a part of the 2018Baseball Hall of Fame induction class. Hoffman received the official call from his home in San Diego surrounded by family and close friends.

Hoffman, who's a beloved figure in the San Diego community, fell just one point shy of the required 75 percent votes in 2016. On Wednesday, it was announced that Hoffman received enough votes to secure his place in baseball history.

Hall of Fame Weekend 2018 will be held the finalJuly 27-29 in Cooperstown, with the induction ceremony on Sunday, July 29.

Hoffman was a 7-time MLB All-Star selection and retired with 601 career saves, which was the MLB record at the time. In 2014, Major League Baseball named the NL Reliever of the Year Award after Trevor Hoffman, with the AL award named after Mariano Rivera.