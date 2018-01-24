Terance Mann scores career-high 30 to lead Florida State over Clemson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Terance Mann scored a career-high 30 points and Florida State got back to .500 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, defeating Georgia Tech 88-77 on Wednesday night.

Mann hit his first seven shots and was 10 of 13 from the field in 36 minutes along with having five rebounds and five assists. He scored 21 points in the first half, including nine of the Seminoles' final 14 points in the frame as they led 50-36 at halftime. It is the 6-foot-6 junior guard's seventh game with 20 or more points this season and the eighth of his career. His previous career high was 25 earlier this season at Florida and against Louisville.

Braian Angola added 19 points and Phil Cofer 12 for Florida State (15-5, 4-4), which has won 30 of its last 31 at home.

Jose Alvarado led Georgia Tech (10-10, 3-4) with 23 points while Josh Okogie added 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The game was close for the first 14 minutes until Florida State scored six straight points on an Angola 4-point play and a Mann breakaway dunk. The Seminoles were up 68-53 with 9:32 remaining in the second half before the Yellow Jackets scored seven straight to cut it to eight. They would get within 74-67 before FSU went on a 12-1 run to put it out of reach.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are ranked second in the ACC in scoring defense, holding opponents to 62.2 points per game in conference play, but this is the second straight game where they have allowed 80 or more points.

Florida State: Mann is the first Seminoles' player to score 30 or more since Xavier Rathan-Mayes had 30 against North Carolina on Jan. 4, 2016. He is the fifth FSU player to do it since the start of the 2010-11 season.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Hosts 18th-ranked Clemson on Sunday.

Florida State: Hosts Miami on Saturday. The Hurricanes won the first meeting 80-74 on Jan. 7.