San Diego congratulates Trevor Hoffman

SAN DIEGO -- Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, all of San Diego rejoiced in celebration over Major League Baseball's announcement that the all-time great Trevor Hoffman will be inducted into Baseball's Hall of Fame in 2018.

Following are the congratulatory Twitter posts from various sports figures and media immediately following the news.

Congratulations Trevor Hoffman! 51 has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. #HOFfman pic.twitter.com/nRcIjsmctj — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) January 24, 2018

Its Trevor Time! Hells Bells is ringing off at @PetcoPark. #HOFfman pic.twitter.com/Qho292CZSR — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) January 25, 2018

Congratulations to one the best to ever wear a padre uniform and close out game, my uncle from another mother, one my mentors… @THoffman51 #51toHOF — Tony Gwynn Jr. (@tonygwynnjr) January 24, 2018

Congratulations to #51! Trevor Hoffman, always a Hall of Fame guy, but now its official. A Hall of Famer who will forever be enshrined in Cooperstown! A class guy, now in a class of greats! — Mark Grant (@Mudcat55) January 24, 2018

Congrats to @THoffman51. Hall of Fame bound and deservedly so. Thank you for all you did to make me feel welcome to the @Padres. HOF class of 2018! #HellsBells pic.twitter.com/WWbTK3dsXy — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) January 24, 2018

I grew up going to countless Padres games. I rarely left early because I wanted to see Trevor Hoffman pitch. I wanted to hear the stadium and the fans erupt to Hells Bells. He deserves to get the call to the HOF today #51toHOF — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) January 24, 2018

Congrats to Trevor Hoffman. Theres no one better to represent Baseball than Trev.

Very proud to call him a San Diego Padre and friend.

Enjoy the moment, it was well deserved. — Randy Jones (@RJBBQ35) January 24, 2018

#51InHOF: Hoffman goes in on the 20th anniversary of the 1998 #Padres, who reached the World Series largely because Hoffman converted a record 53 of 54 saves in the regular season -- one of his nine seasons with 40 or more saves. #HoffyInHall — Bill Center (@PadresCentral) January 24, 2018

I couldnt be more happier to be part of #HOFClass2018 with these guys @RealCJ10 Jim Thome and @THoffman51

My respect, Congratulations! — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 24, 2018

Heres an example of why so many people are thrilled for Trevor Hoffman: pic.twitter.com/bKf8fHCQro — Dennis Lin (@sdutdennislin) January 24, 2018