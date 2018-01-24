Saints GM: Brees was 'fantastic' and is wanted back

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the team will seriously evaluate quarterbacks in this year's draft regardless of how negotiations toward a new deal with 12-year starter Drew Brees progress.

"Look, you evaluate everyone because you never know when you might make a move up to trade up higher and you end up picking in a position that you don't expect," Loomis said on Wednesday while meeting with reporters who are in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl. "That's what our scouts do, what our personnel department does."

While Loomis said negotiations with Brees on a new contract have yet to commence, he sounded optimistic that the Saints and Brees will agree on an extension as they did in 2012 and again in 2016.