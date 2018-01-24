Rams add former UCLA offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch to staff
The Rams added a coaching veteran to their staff on Wednesday.
The club announced Jedd Fisch as senior offensive assistant. Fisch is a 20-year veteran of the coaching profession (at the NFL and college levels) and was most recently the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at UCLA.
Fisch served as interim coach after Jim Mora was fired after UCLA's loss to USC.
