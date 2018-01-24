Radulov has 2 goals, assist as Stars beat Panthers 6-1

DALLAS (AP) -- Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist to lead the Dallas Stars to a 6-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in a penalty-filled game on Tuesday night.

Devin Shore had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Benn, Mattias Janmark and Tykler Pitlick also scored for Dallas, which improved to 4-0-1 in its last five games. Ben Bishop finished with 33 saves.

Aaron Ekblad scored for the Panthers, and rookie Harri Sateri had 30 saves after James Reimer was injured just 3:48 into the game. Reimer stopped all three shots he faced before leaving.

Florida, mired in a 2-5-2 slump, lost three players during the game. In addition to Reimer, Alexander Petrovic and Micheal Haley were ejected after receiving game misconducts.

Radulov scored on the power play in the second period and on a breakaway in the third, and assisted on Benn's second-period goal. Radulov and Benn extended their points streaks to eight games. They each have 20 goals this season.

Shore scored on the power play during a first period that included four fights and 18 penalties totaling 84 minutes. Shore's goal with 4:15 remaining came after the last fight of the period. From the slot, he deflected a shot by John Klingberg past Sateri.

Benn's goal came from low in the right circle at 6:43 of the second. Radulov took a pass from Jason Spezza just to the right of the goal to beat Sateri on the power play at 9:57.

The Panthers cut their deficit to 3-1 when Ekblad scored with 4:13 left in the middle period.

Janmark and Pitlick also had third-period goals for Dallas -- with Pitlick's coming 20 seconds after Radulov's second goal. The Starshve outscored the last two opponents 13-2.

NOTES: Reimer left after he fell in the goal mouth behind Stars LW Antoine Roussel. Panthers D Keith Yandle went after Roussel, and both were assessed major penalties for fighting. Barely two minutes later, Haley fought with Faksa. They each received a major penalty, and Haley was assessed another two minutes for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct. A minor penalty and two misconducts in the second period gave Haley 39 penalty minutes in the game and increased his season total to 131, most in the NHL. The penalty parade continued with simultaneous fights at 14:25: Faksa, who had only 16 PIM in his first 47 games, against Derek MacKenzie and Dallas rookie D Dillon Heatherington vs. Petrovic. Heatherington also received a game misconduct. Two more fights during the final three minutes increased the game total to 31 penalties for 138 minutes. … In the last eight games, Radulov has six goals and nine assists, and Benn has four goals and six assists. … Benn reached the 20-goal mark for the eighth time in his nine seasons. It's the second time Radulov has scored 20 in his five seasons. .. Klingberg had two assists, bringing his season total to 42.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Return home to play Washington on Thursday.

Stars: Host Toronto on Thursday in the second game of a three-game homestand.