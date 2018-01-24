Panthers recall goaltender Samuel Montembeault from Springfield

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Wednesday that the club has recalled goaltender Samuel Montembeault from Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Montembeault, 21, has appeared in 30 games with Springfield, posting a 12-15-2 record with a 3.00 goals against average, .904 save percentage and one shutout.

The rookie goaltender played 154 games with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2013-14 to 2016-17, registering a 87-40-17 record, a 2.54 goals against average, .899 save percentage and 12 shutouts.

He was originally selected by the Panthers in the third round (77th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.