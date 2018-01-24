Larry Nassar accuser tells disgraced doctor in court: 'I f---ing hate you'

Gymnast Mattie Larson spoke in court Tuesday and detailed the sexual abuse she said she endured at the hands of disgraced U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Larson was among the 32 women who spoke in an Ingham County, Mich., courtroom Tuesday, Deadline reported. More than 150 people spoke before Nassar's official sentencing after he was convicted of multiple assaults.

Larson, who won a silver medal at the World Championship in 2010, told the courtroom that, when she was 14, Nassar would insert his finger into her genitals.

“Larry, my coaches, and USAG turned the sport I fell in love with as a kid into my personal living hell,” Larson said.

The retired gymnast said she purposely hurt herself as an excuse to leave the Karolyi Ranch in Texas, the former training site for U.S. Olympic gymnasts.

“I was taking a bath when I decided to push the bath mat aside, splash water on the tiles, get on the floor and bang the back of my head against the tub hard enough to get a bump so it seemed like I slipped,” Larson said. “My parents immediately took me to the hospital because they thought I had a concussion. I was willing to physically hurt myself to get out of the abuse that I received at the ranch.”

“I can’t even put into words how much I f---ing hate you,” she continued.

Last week, USA Gymnastics announced it ended an agreement to have the ranch serve as the National Training Center.

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people in the Lansing, Mich., area but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim. Nassar's accusers began making statements Jan. 16.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar Wednesday after hearing from a few more accusers. The disgraced doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison. Nassar also has a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.