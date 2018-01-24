'Inside the Rays: Off-Season Special' premieres Jan. 25 on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays off-season has been one of change as the club looks to reload and return to the top of the American League East. Fans looking for their Rays baseball fix can tune in to FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Rays, on Jan. 25 at 10 p.m., for an all-new episode of Inside the Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays on FOX Sports Sun

Inside the Rays: Off-Season Special provides an in-depth look at the moves made by the organization throughout fall and winter.

The 2017 Baseball Winter Meetings took place in Orlando at the Walt Disney World Dolphin and Swan Resort. The FOX Sports Sun crew traveled east to bring viewers sights and sounds from the annual gathering of baseball executives, staff, media, exhibitors and job seekers from around the world. Rays Manager Kevin Cash took time out at the meetings to sit down and discuss the approach the club is taking to shape the roster, as well as his level of excitement for the start of Spring Training in February.

Inside the Rays also features an interview with Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom, who shared his views on the opportunities facing the organization and the improvement the club made from the 2016 season, winning 12 more games in 2017 and finishing with 80 wins.

Director of Minor League Operations Mitch Lukevics analyzed the prospects in the Rays farm system, highlighted by the Triple-A Durham Bulls successfully capturing the Triple-A National Championship title for the second time in franchise history.

The Rays coaching staff will have familiar faces in new places with the addition of Pitching Coach Kyle Snyder, as well as Ozzie Timmons taking over as first base and assistant hitting coach. Rocco Baldelli, who coached first base the prior three seasons, was promoted to the position of Major League Field Coordinator. The annual Winter Meetings PBEO Job Fair, presented by Baseball America, provided a unique opportunity for those looking to start a career in baseball. John Vittas, play-by-play broadcaster for the Rays Class-A advanced affiliate Charlotte Stone Crabs, wraps the episode with a behind-the scenes-look at the process.

Join host Rich Hollenberg on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO tomorrow night as we debut Inside the Rays: Off-Season Special upon conclusion of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers game.

Replay:

Sat 1/27/18 3:00 PM Sat 1/27/18 8:00 PM Mon 1/29/18 1:00 PM Tue 1/30/18 11:30 AM Tue 1/30/18 6:30 PM Thu 2/01/18 7:00 PM Fri 2/02/18 5:30 PM Fri 2/02/18 9:00 PM Sat 2/03/18 8:00 PM Mon 2/05/18 11:00 AM Mon 2/05/18 6:00 PM Tue 2/06/18 6:00 PM Tue 2/06/18 9:00 PM Wed 2/07/18 3:00 PM Wed 2/07/18 9:00 PM Thu 2/08/18 11:00 AM Thu 2/08/18 4:00 PM Fri 2/09/18 9:00 PM Sat 2/10/18 11:30 AM Sun 2/11/18 12:00 PM Mon 2/12/18 12:00 PM Mon 2/12/18 11:30 PM Tue 2/13/18 2:00 PM Tue 2/13/18 11:00 PM Wed 2/14/18 4:30 PM

