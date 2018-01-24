HE'S IN! Angels great Vladimir Guerrero elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

He's in, he's in, HEIS IN!

Angels legend Vladimir Guerrero has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made on Wednesday on MLB Network. Candidates needed 317 votes for induction.

Guerrero joins Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman.

Proud son of | @Angels legend | Former AL MVP! MVP! | And now, a HALL OF FAMER Congrats to Vladimir Guerrero on his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame! @VladGuerrero27 @MLBonFOX @BaseballHall pic.twitter.com/99NDVqGtkT — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 24, 2018

Guerrero, the 2004 American League MVP, spent 2004-09 with the Angels and helped the club to five straight AL West titles ('04-'08).

During his time in Anaheim, Guerrero hit 173 home runs and drove in 616 runs in 846 games played.

For his career spanning 1996-2011 with the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles, Guerrero hit .318 with 449 HRs and 616 RBI.